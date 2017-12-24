In this photo released on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in London.
In this photo released on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in London. Pool Photo via AP John Stillwell
In this photo released on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in London. Pool Photo via AP John Stillwell

Celebrities

In Christmas message, queen honors cities hit by terror

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 06:05 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 15 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

Queen Elizabeth II is using her annual Christmas message to pay tribute to the way the cities of London and Manchester pulled together after extremist attacks this year.

Remarks pre-recorded by the 91-year-old monarch will be televised on Christmas Day in the United Kingdom and the 51 other Commonwealth countries.

Excerpts released by Buckingham Palace indicate Elizabeth praises the "powerful identities" of Manchester and London.

The queen, her husband, Prince Philip, and family members plan to attend a church service Monday on the grounds of Elizabeth's country estate in Sandringham. They typically mingle with locals who come to watch them arrive at church.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The royal family has a private lunch scheduled afterward. This is the first Christmas the family will be joined by Prince Harry's fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle.

  Comments  

Videos

Zac Efron wishes his Arroyo Grande drama teacher a happy retirement

Zac Efron wishes his Arroyo Grande drama teacher a happy retirement 0:45

Zac Efron wishes his Arroyo Grande drama teacher a happy retirement
New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations 1:50

New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations
Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

View More Video