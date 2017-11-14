Jason Aldean says he hopes for healing after Vegas shooting

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017 file photo, country star Jason Aldean makes a return to the stage in Tulsa, Okla. Aldean says he hopes that healing can start for those affected by a mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival in his first interview since the October shooting. Speaking on NBC’s “Today” show, Aldean, who was on stage when a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, said that he initially thought a speaker had blown when he heard a sound like a crackling over his in-ear monitors. After the shooting continued, his band and security started telling him to run. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo