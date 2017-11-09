The Latest: Writer accused 'Mad Men' creator of harassment

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Debra Messing participates in the "Will & Grace" panel during the NBC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Director Alfonso Arau is dismissing Messing's charge that he demeaned her on the set of her first film, "A Walk in the Clouds." Messing spoke up in February about her experience on the movie, a romance released in 1995 co-starring Keanu Reeves. Photo by Willy Sanjuan