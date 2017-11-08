Garth Brooks wins entertainer of the year at CMA Awards

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood appear at the 48th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Paisley and Underwood are celebrating their 10-year anniversary as hosts of the Country Music Association Awards. The duo has hosted the show consecutively since 2008. They return Wednesday for the 2017 CMA Awards. Photo by Wade Payne