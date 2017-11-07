Rihanna, Jay Leno both filming at Oceano Dunes

Pop star Rihanna was filming at the Oceano Dunes on Tuesday, a State Parks employee confirmed to the Tribune.

Trailers, trucks and limousines were seen in the area Tuesday, and the employee said Rihanna was filming near or at Pole 2.

It is unclear what Rihanna may be shooting at the Dunes, but back in September, the singer closed her New York Fashion Week show by riding on the back of a motocross bike and swerving around pink sand dunes.

The “Wild Thoughts” and “Needed Me” singer also has her own cosmetic line, Fenty Beauty, and is working on a collaboration with Puma.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The employee also confirmed that Jay Leno was filming at the Dunes on Monday and may still be in the area.

State Parks Superintendent Kevin Pearce confirmed that the agency had issued a permit for a “special event,” but he said he could not comment on the event until after it was over. Pearce said the permit is expected to run through Wednesday.

In August, singer Nick Jonas was spotted at the Dunes filming a music video for his song “Find You.”

Tribune photographer Joe Johnston contributed to this story.