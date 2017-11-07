Singer Rihanna was filming at the Oceano Dunes on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
Singer Rihanna was filming at the Oceano Dunes on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Associated Press/SanLuisObispo.com
Singer Rihanna was filming at the Oceano Dunes on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Associated Press/SanLuisObispo.com

Celebrities

Rihanna, Jay Leno both filming at Oceano Dunes

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

November 07, 2017 02:10 PM

Pop star Rihanna was filming at the Oceano Dunes on Tuesday, a State Parks employee confirmed to the Tribune.

Trailers, trucks and limousines were seen in the area Tuesday, and the employee said Rihanna was filming near or at Pole 2.

It is unclear what Rihanna may be shooting at the Dunes, but back in September, the singer closed her New York Fashion Week show by riding on the back of a motocross bike and swerving around pink sand dunes.

The “Wild Thoughts” and “Needed Me” singer also has her own cosmetic line, Fenty Beauty, and is working on a collaboration with Puma.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Read More

The employee also confirmed that Jay Leno was filming at the Dunes on Monday and may still be in the area.

State Parks Superintendent Kevin Pearce confirmed that the agency had issued a permit for a “special event,” but he said he could not comment on the event until after it was over. Pearce said the permit is expected to run through Wednesday.

In August, singer Nick Jonas was spotted at the Dunes filming a music video for his song “Find You.”

Read More

Tribune photographer Joe Johnston contributed to this story.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

More Videos

Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home 1:06

Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home

Pause
Zac Efron wishes his Arroyo Grande drama teacher a happy retirement 0:45

Zac Efron wishes his Arroyo Grande drama teacher a happy retirement

New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations 1:50

New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

'Summer' in the wintertime: People hit the beach in Pismo 0:38

'Summer' in the wintertime: People hit the beach in Pismo

Get a look behind the scenes of SLO's 'Vagina Monologues' performance 1:40

Get a look behind the scenes of SLO's 'Vagina Monologues' performance

Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission 2:52

Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard 2:04

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity 0:55

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off' 2:49

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off'

This recreational vehicle found itself in a bit of a predicament Saturday, March 26, 2016, at the Oceano Dunes. Photo and video by Laurie Saxton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home 1:06

Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home

Pause
Zac Efron wishes his Arroyo Grande drama teacher a happy retirement 0:45

Zac Efron wishes his Arroyo Grande drama teacher a happy retirement

New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations 1:50

New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

'Summer' in the wintertime: People hit the beach in Pismo 0:38

'Summer' in the wintertime: People hit the beach in Pismo

Get a look behind the scenes of SLO's 'Vagina Monologues' performance 1:40

Get a look behind the scenes of SLO's 'Vagina Monologues' performance

Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission 2:52

Dust control plan for Oceano Dunes brings debate to California Coastal Commission

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard 2:04

Here's what residents had to say about SLO's proposed bike boulevard

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity 0:55

Cal Poly's new grant aims to increase diversity

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off' 2:49

Pismo resident shares message from Adam Hill telling him to 'f--- off'

Actor Jeff Bridges describes moment mudslide hit his Montecito home

View More Video