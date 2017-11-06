A look at the Louvre Abu Dhabi by the numbers

In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, photo, members of the media walk around the sculptures in the Louvre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is preparing its grand opening, unveiling its treasures to the world after a decade-long wait and questions over laborers’ rights. The museum, which opens on Saturday, Nov. 11 to the public, encompasses work from both the East and West. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo