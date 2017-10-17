Monty Python actor John Cleese spotted in Morro Bay

English actor John Cleese, of Monty Python and “Fawlty Towers” fame, got a bite to eat in Morro Bay on his way up the coast Tuesday morning.

Cleese stopped at Morro Bay Coffee Pot about 10 a.m., according to server Amy Roberts. She said he was on his way to San Francisco.

“I gave him directions,” Roberts said.

Cleese ordered the Kitchen Sink omelet and added avocado and jalapeños, as well as a side of grilled tomatoes and a side of sausage, Roberts said. He also had an orange drink and a cup of coffee. Once he was done with his meal, he headed out.

He may have already moved on from his quick visit to the Central Coast, but the good news: We still have time to perfect our silly walks before he comes back through town.

English actor John Cleese poses with Coffee Pot owner Lu Chi Fa, known as Gordon, (right) and his daughter-in-law Sophie when he stopped at the restaurant on Tuesday. Courtesy of Morro Bay Coffee Pot

Actor John Cleese poses with Morro Bay Coffee Pot busboy Nathan Zac during a stop at the restaurant on Tuesday. Courtesy of Morro Bay Coffee Pot