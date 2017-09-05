FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 file photo Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smile as they walk through the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London. Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. The announcement released in a statement Monday Sept. 4, 2017 says the queen is delighted by the news.
French court to rule in Kate's topless paparazzi case

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 1:56 AM

NANTERRE, France

A French court is due to rule on whether three photographers and three newspaper executives invaded the privacy of the Duchess of Cambridge by taking and publishing topless photos of her that outraged the British royal family.

A prosecutor at a Paris suburb court has asked for high fines, and lawyers for Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, are seeking heavy damages.

The couple, who aren't expected to attend the verdict hearing on Tuesday, had filed a complaint after the photos were published in a French gossip magazine and a regional newspaper in 2012, the year after their wedding.

The pictures of Kate were taken with telephoto lenses while she and her husband apparently were sunbathing on a patio at a private estate in France's southern Provence region.

