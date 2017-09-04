Celebrities

Obama, Serena dress as Beyonce for b-day, Harvey donations

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 8:28 PM

HOUSTON

Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and other famous friends of Beyonce are sporting one of her fiercest looks to celebrate her birthday and raise Harvey disaster relief funds.

A series of photos posted to Beyonce's website on Monday showed the former first lady, the tennis star and others styled in a look from Beyonce's "Formation" video.

Above the 18 photos, including one of the singer's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, was a message and link asking fans to support relief efforts in Houston. The singer's website sought donations for Bread of Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Beyonce turned 36 on Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Margarita Fire 'looking pretty good' after rainy night; winds still pose threat 1:18

Margarita Fire 'looking pretty good' after rainy night; winds still pose threat
Surprise summer storm: Warm rain dampens San Luis Obispo 0:56

Surprise summer storm: Warm rain dampens San Luis Obispo

View More Video