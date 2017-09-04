Celebrities

Brazil police bust drug ring trafficking cocaine to Europe

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 2:39 PM

SAO PAULO

Brazilian police spread out Monday to execute hundreds of search and arrest warrants in a crackdown on a drug-trafficking ring that authorities say attempted to smuggle more than 6 tons of cocaine to Europe over the past year.

Federal police said the criminal organization used Sao Paulo and the port of Santos as waystations for drugs trafficked between producer countries in Latin America and Europe.

Agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration provided information that assisted in the investigation.

More than 800 federal police officers fanned out in five states and Brazil's federal district Monday to serve 190 search and seizure warrants and more than 120 arrest warrants. By afternoon, the force said it had taken around 80 people into custody, and most of the ordered searches had been carried out.

During an investigation that spanned more than a year, police seized cocaine at three ports in Brazil and alerted authorities in several European countries to drug shipments.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Margarita Fire 'looking pretty good' after rainy night; winds still pose threat 1:18

Margarita Fire 'looking pretty good' after rainy night; winds still pose threat
Surprise summer storm: Warm rain dampens San Luis Obispo 0:56

Surprise summer storm: Warm rain dampens San Luis Obispo

View More Video