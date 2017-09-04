Celebrities

Celebrities, loved ones to remember comic Jerry Lewis

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 5:00 PM

LAS VEGAS

The life of famed comedian Jerry Lewis will be celebrated Monday with a gathering of family members, loved ones and celebrities.

Spokeswoman Candi Cazau says guests expected at the closed event include magicians Penn and Teller, singer Marie Osmond and actor Rob Schneider.

She says speakers like the singer Jack Jones and actress Illeana Douglas are expected to tell funny stories at the event meant to be more joyous than gloomy, as the comic would have wanted.

Hosting will be Tony Orlando, who also appeared on Lewis's muscular dystrophy telethons that were a Labor Day staple for decades.

Lewis died Aug. 20 at age 91 in Las Vegas of heart disease and was cremated. He gained fame with his comic partnership with Dean Martin and made movie favorites like "The Bellboy" and "The Nutty Professor."

