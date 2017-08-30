Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt connects for a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Phoenix.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt connects for a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo
Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt connects for a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin AP Photo

Celebrities

Goldschmidt, Ray help D-backs hand Dodgers 4th straight loss

By BOB BAUM AP Sports Writer

August 30, 2017 9:51 PM

PHOENIX

Paul Goldschmidt homered for the third straight game, Robbie Ray fanned 10 in 6 2/3 innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat Los Angeles 6-4 on Wednesday night, sending the Dodgers to their first four-game losing streak of the season.

Adam Rosales and Chris Herrmann also homered for the Diamondbacks, who have won six straight and eight of nine to pull three games ahead of Colorado for the National League's top wild card spot.

Ray allowed four hits, walked two and hit a batter. The left-hander topped 10 strikeouts for the seventh time this season. Fernando Rodney pitched a perfect ninth for his second save in as many nights and 34th in 39 tries.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-7) lasted just four innings, surrendering six runs and eight hits in his first loss since June 5. He had gone 2-0 in six starts since returning from the disabled list.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary 0:41

It's a 'dream come true' for former student to teach at Del Mar Elementary
Dive team aids in missing swimmer search 0:37

Dive team aids in missing swimmer search

View More Video