'Tom Clancy made Jack Ryan,' author's widow says in lawsuit

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2004 file photo, author Tom Clancy fields questions at the Norfolk Naval Base in Norfolk, Va. Clancy’s widow wants a court to rule that the author’s estate is the exclusive owner of the rights to his famous character Jack Ryan. News media outlets report that Alexandra Clancy’s lawsuit says that the author’s estate should be the sole beneficiary of any posthumous books featuring the character who was first introduced in “The Hunt for Red October.” The Virginian-Pilot via AP Stephen M. Katz