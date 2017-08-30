FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2004 file photo, author Tom Clancy fields questions at the Norfolk Naval Base in Norfolk, Va. Clancy’s widow wants a court to rule that the author’s estate is the exclusive owner of the rights to his famous character Jack Ryan. News media outlets report that Alexandra Clancy’s lawsuit says that the author’s estate should be the sole beneficiary of any posthumous books featuring the character who was first introduced in “The Hunt for Red October.”
'Tom Clancy made Jack Ryan,' author's widow says in lawsuit

August 30, 2017 6:25 AM

BALTIMORE

Tom Clancy's widow wants a court to rule that the author's estate is the exclusive owner of the rights to his famous character Jack Ryan.

News media outlets report that Alexandra Clancy's lawsuit says that the author's estate should be the sole beneficiary of any posthumous books featuring the character who was first introduced in "The Hunt for Red October."

Alexandra Clancy is suing the personal representative of Clancy's estate, J.W. Thompson Webb, for allowing other entities to profit from posthumous book revenues. Clancy's first wife, Wanda King, is a partial owner of those other entities.

The lawsuit says: "Tom Clancy made Jack Ryan; and in a sense, Jack Ryan made Tom Clancy."

The lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court in Baltimore. Tom Clancy died in 2013.

