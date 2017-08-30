Steinbeck film remakes stuck in dust bowl, stepdaughter says

FILE - This undated file photo shows American author John Steinbeck, winner of the 1940 Pulitzer Prize for his novel "The Grapes of Wrath." Film remakes of "The Grapes of Wrath" and "East of Eden" fell apart because Steinbeck's late son and widow impeded the projects, the writer's stepdaughter told jurors in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. AP Photo, File)