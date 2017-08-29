Finnish President Sauli Niinisto listens as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017.
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto listens as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Evan Vucci AP Photo
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto listens as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Evan Vucci AP Photo

Celebrities

Trump mixes up blonde Finnish journalists

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 5:21 AM

WASHINGTON

It appeared to be a case of all blondes look alike for President Donald Trump, at least during a White House news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (SOW'-lih NEE'-nis-tuh).

Trump at one point turned to Niinisto and encouraged him to choose another journalist to ask a question. But Trump seemed puzzled by Niinisto's choice during the Monday press conference.

"Again?" Trump asked. "You're going to give her the same one?"

Trump apparently thought Niinisto had called on the same woman he had called on earlier during the news conference.

Niinisto explained that the person he picked is "not the same lady" and that both women "are sitting side by side."

Trump's mix-up prompted someone in the audience to remark, "We have a lot of blonde women in Finland."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them 4:33

Curious about homesharing? HomeShareSLO participants explain why it works for them
Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall 0:26

Yosemite is gorgeous right now — just look at this rainbow over Vernal Fall

View More Video