Keegan-Michael Key narrating audio edition of Twain story

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 5:04 AM

NEW YORK

Keegan-Michael Key's latest job is channeling the words of a comic master.

Random House Children's Books tells The Associated Press on Monday the Emmy Award-winning performer is narrating the audio edition of Mark Twain's "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine." The Twain story is a fairy tale he left unfinished at the time of his death. It has been completed by author Philip Stead and illustrator Erin Stead. Both the print and audio editions are scheduled for Sept. 26.

Key and Jordan Peele co-starred in the Comedy Central show "Key & Peele" and he will appear on Broadway this fall in Steve Martin's "Meteor Shower."

