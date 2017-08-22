Latino coalition: CBS diversity progress is part of new push

FILE- In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, Wilmer Valderrama attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 nominations news conference in Beverly Hills, Calif. In a statement Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, the National Latino Media Coalition said it was "heartened" by CBS doubling the number of Latino writers and series cast members since 2016. One example of a Latino newcomer to CBS: Wilmer Valderrama, who joined the cast of “NCIS” last season as agent Nick Torres. Photo by Richard Shotwell