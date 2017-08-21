File- This Aug. 10, 2017, file photo shows Floyd Mayweather Jr. training at his gym in Las Vegas. Look at any boxing website, and the comments will largely all be the same. Mayweather Jr.'s fight with Conor McGregor is a joke, a spectacle that has little to do with real boxing. No reason to spend two cents on it, much less $100, when there's a real super fight coming up a few weeks later between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.
File- This Aug. 10, 2017, file photo shows Floyd Mayweather Jr. training at his gym in Las Vegas. Look at any boxing website, and the comments will largely all be the same. Mayweather Jr.'s fight with Conor McGregor is a joke, a spectacle that has little to do with real boxing. No reason to spend two cents on it, much less $100, when there's a real super fight coming up a few weeks later between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. John Locher, File AP Photo
File- This Aug. 10, 2017, file photo shows Floyd Mayweather Jr. training at his gym in Las Vegas. Look at any boxing website, and the comments will largely all be the same. Mayweather Jr.'s fight with Conor McGregor is a joke, a spectacle that has little to do with real boxing. No reason to spend two cents on it, much less $100, when there's a real super fight coming up a few weeks later between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. John Locher, File AP Photo

Celebrities

Sold out or not, Vegas will party during Mayweather-McGregor

By REGINA GARCIA CANO Associated Press

August 21, 2017 11:07 PM

LAS VEGAS

The fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor isn't a sellout, but that's not stopping Las Vegas from putting on its party hat.

Sin City's nightclubs have booked a long list of celebrities — including one of the fighters — and high-rolling gamblers and VIPs have snagged some of the most luxurious accommodations in town, and boxing-themed cocktails have even been concocted for the occasion.

The social media-fueled Saturday night fight at the T-Mobile Arena will be a weekend-long, city-wide affair, though in some respects, it may not tip the scales as much as Mayweather's fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s 4:46

See how SLO has changed (and hasn't changed) since the 1880s
'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero 1:42

'Amazing' solar eclipse wows SLO County crowd in Atascadero

View More Video