Sold out or not, Vegas will party during Mayweather-McGregor

File- This Aug. 10, 2017, file photo shows Floyd Mayweather Jr. training at his gym in Las Vegas. Look at any boxing website, and the comments will largely all be the same. Mayweather Jr.'s fight with Conor McGregor is a joke, a spectacle that has little to do with real boxing. No reason to spend two cents on it, much less $100, when there's a real super fight coming up a few weeks later between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. John Locher, File AP Photo