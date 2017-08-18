Celebrities

Church officials oppose show by singer facing drug charges

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 7:41 AM

HAGATNA, Guam

The leadership at Guam's Roman Catholic Church is protesting plans by one of its schools to proceed with a concert by singer Yvonne Elliman-Alexander after she was arrested in the U.S. territory and charged with drug possession.

The Pacific Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2xaXZG2 ) Friday that the Archdiocese of Agana regrets that the Mount Carmel Alumni Foundation still plans to stage the show.

The archdiocese said a performer who had just been arrested for possession of drugs should not participate in an event sponsored by a Catholic school.

Mike Phillips, who is chairman of the alumni foundation and Elliman-Alexander's lawyer, said the school and foundation respect the archdiocese's position, but don't want to miss out on money that will benefit students.

Elliman-Alexander and her husband Allen Alexander were arrested Tuesday at the Guam airport after dogs sniffed out methamphetamine and marijuana in their bags.

