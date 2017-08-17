Acclaimed modernist architect Gunnar Birkerts dies at 92

This 2016 photo provided by Sven Birkerts shows his father Gunnar Birkerts. Gunnar Birkerts, an internationally acclaimed modernist architect who designed buildings including the Federal Reserve Bank in Minneapolis, the Corning Museum of Glass in Corning, New York, and the University of Michigan Law Library, has died. He was 92. Sven Birkerts, said his father died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, of congestive heart failure at his home in Needham, Massachusetts. Sven Birkerts via AP)