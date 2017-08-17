Weekly swing dance brings old school music to young feet

The teenager with the backwards baseball cap knew all the moves. He could do the Charleston, the Lindy Hop. He knows East Coast swing. West Coast swing.
Nineteen-year-old Anthony Langevin and a couple hundred other young people strutted and jived across the wooden dance floor just like a different generation of young people did 70, 80 years ago.
On the wall at the entrance of the dance hall at American Legion Post 33, located at the Intendencia-Barrancas intersection, were faded photos of past commanders of the American Legion Post. They probably danced the same dances to the same old songs.
Though they weren't so old back in the 1940s — the pinnacle of the swing movement.
"It's great music, great dancing," Langevin said during Friday's weekly swing dance, hosted by Pensacola Swing. "It's just classic."
And almost all young people in their teens and 20s — though a few older couples were there, too — resurrected the moves of their youth.
Don't call it a swing revival. That's happened before, most notably in the 1990s and early 2000s when bands such as the Squirrel Nut Zippers, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and many others brought the hep-sounds to new cats.
It was 1999 when Pensacola big-band elder statesman Joe Occhipinti began the Pensacola Swing event. Travis Glover, a Pensacola musician and swing fan, was there at the beginning and took over leadership of the event in 2001. He met his future wife, Meagan, on the dance floor there that year. Three years later, they were married.
Travis Glover starts off each Friday with lessons, separating guys on one side of the floor, ladies on the other and then demonstrating moves with a partner. But it's not Meagan. She's 8 1/2 months pregnant with their second child.
"No, I'm not getting out there as much," she said, greeting young people at the door and taking in the $5 cover, which includes the group lesson, followed by an evening of high-octane dance and song.
Some parents came and sat on the sideline watching their younger children. Older teens made it to the no-alcohol dance on their own.
"I've been blown away with how enthusiastically the young kids have embraced swing dancing," Travis Glover said. "I think culture is part of our DNA and the mainstream pop culture just isn't doing it for them."
Paul Martin, 21, had his last dance.
He moved to Albany, New York, where he'll continue his studies for his physics (condensed matter) doctorate degree. He'd been coming to the swing dances for a few years.
"People told me I was a bad dancer so I thought I'd be a bad dancer in good company," he said. "Now I'm a good dancer."
But it's just as much about the scene — and the people in that scene — as the music for Martin.
"These people are my friends," he said. "I know pretty much everyone here."
Comments