Queen Latifah to be honored at Diddy's REVOLT conference

FILE - In this Thursday, July 13, 2017, file photo, Queen Latifah arrives at the World Premiere of "Girls Trip" at the Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Queen Latifah will be honored at Diddy’s fourth annual REVOLT music conference in October 2017, where performers include Lauryn Hill and 2 Chainz. Latifah will receive the Icon Award for her accomplishments in music, film, TV and more. Photo by Willy Sanjuan