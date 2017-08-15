Nick Jonas arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, March 29, 2015, in Los Angeles. He was apparently in the South County on Monday to shoot a new music video.
Nick Jonas arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, March 29, 2015, in Los Angeles. He was apparently in the South County on Monday to shoot a new music video. John Salangsang John Salangsang/Invision/AP
Nick Jonas arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, March 29, 2015, in Los Angeles. He was apparently in the South County on Monday to shoot a new music video. John Salangsang John Salangsang/Invision/AP

Celebrities

Nick Jonas took some time to shake hands with fans in Oceano

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

August 15, 2017 8:06 PM

Pop star and actor Nick Jonas was down in the South County on Monday shooting a music video — and he took time out of his shoot to shake some hands.

Maddie Trimble, an Arroyo Grande High School junior, saw the news that Jonas was filming the music video, and she went to Oceano with her parents, siblings and cousins to catch a glimpse of the star. When she got to the beach, she saw extras dancing, smoke bombs going off — and Jonas.

“He was like, ‘Oh, you know what guys, I’m really sorry. I’m not allowed to take pictures while filming but thanks so much for coming out here and watching,’” Trimble said. “And he shook all our hands.”

Though Trimble didn’t get a picture with Jonas, she said he made a good impression.

“He was really nice, I must say,” she said. “I was totally expecting him to be the stereotype famous person, but he was so nice and went out of his way to say hi to us.”

“It was awesome.”

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County
See breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach 0:59

See breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach

View More Video