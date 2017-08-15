Nick Jonas took some time to shake hands with fans in Oceano

Pop star and actor Nick Jonas was down in the South County on Monday shooting a music video — and he took time out of his shoot to shake some hands.

Maddie Trimble, an Arroyo Grande High School junior, saw the news that Jonas was filming the music video, and she went to Oceano with her parents, siblings and cousins to catch a glimpse of the star. When she got to the beach, she saw extras dancing, smoke bombs going off — and Jonas.

“He was like, ‘Oh, you know what guys, I’m really sorry. I’m not allowed to take pictures while filming but thanks so much for coming out here and watching,’” Trimble said. “And he shook all our hands.”

SHORTLY AFTER THIS VIDEO NICK JONAS SHOOK MY HAND YALL pic.twitter.com/ju982HHl0b — mads (@maddietrimblee) August 15, 2017

Though Trimble didn’t get a picture with Jonas, she said he made a good impression.

“He was really nice, I must say,” she said. “I was totally expecting him to be the stereotype famous person, but he was so nice and went out of his way to say hi to us.”

“It was awesome.”