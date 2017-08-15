Celebrities

Robert Yancy, only child of Natalie Cole, dies at 39

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 7:33 PM

LOS ANGELES

Singer Natalie Cole's only child, Robert Yancy, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 39.

Authorities who were asked to check on his welfare found Yancy dead Monday night at his home in the Sherman Oaks area.

His aunt, Timolin Cole Augustus, tells The Associated Press Tuesday it appears Yancy died of a sudden heart attack.

The county coroner's office says the death was reported as due to natural causes but an autopsy is planned.

Natalie Cole was 65 when she died of heart failure in 2015. Yancy's father, Marvin, died of a heart attack at the age of 34 in 1985.

His aunt says Yancy will be laid to rest with his mother and his grandfather, crooner Nat King Cole, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County 1:31

Watch workers pluck the first wine grapes of 2017 harvest in SLO County
See breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach 0:59

See breaching humpback whales swim right next to kayakers off Pismo Beach

View More Video