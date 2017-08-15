4 Teamsters acquitted in Boston in 'Top Chef' extortion case

FILE - In this March 8, 2016 file photo, Padma Lakshmi participates in a speaker series at AOL Studios in New York to discuss the upcoming finale of "Top Chef." Four Teamsters charged with threatening and harassing the cast and nonunion crew of the TV reality show were acquitted of all charges on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in federal court in Boston. Lakshmi had testified she was "terrified" when a Teamster confronted her outside a Boston-area restaurant where the series filmed in 2014. Photo by Charles Sykes