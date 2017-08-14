Celebrities

Diamondbacks place Peralta on paternity leave list

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 5:55 PM

PHOENIX

The Arizona Diamondbacks have put outfielder David Peralta on the paternity leave list after the birth of his first child.

Arizona also recalled right-hander J.J. Hoover from Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Peralta turned 30 on Monday and became a father when his wife, Jordan, gave birth to a girl named Sofia.

Peralta is hitting .303 with 12 homers and 41 RBIs in 103 games this season.

Hoover, who turned 30 on Sunday, is 1-1 with a 4.82 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 appearances with the Diamondbacks this season. He had a 1.13 ERA with eight strikeouts in six games with Reno.

