'My Favorite Year' actor Joe Bologna dies at 82

FILE - In this October 1989 file photo, the Dalai Lama, left, talks to the comedy writing and acting team of Renee Taylor and Joe Bologna, during a backstage visit prior to the Dalai Lama's convocation on the subject of compassion at UC Irvine in Irvine, Calif. The Dalai Lama gave a special marriage blessing in the Tibetan Buddhist rite to Taylor and Bologna. Oscar-nominated writer Bologna has died. He was 82. His manager Matt Sherman says Bologna died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, after a three-year battle against pancreatic cancer. Taylor credited his doctors for prolonging his life so he could receive a lifetime achievement award at the Night of 100 Stars on Feb. 26. Bologna was nominated for an Oscar in 1971 for best adapted screenplay for “Lovers and Strangers.” He won an Emmy in 1973. File AP Photo