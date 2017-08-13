FILE - In this May 26, 2017 file photo, singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York. The Teen Choice 2017 awards on Sunday, Aug. 13 will honor Cyrus, Bruno Mars and other acts in a ceremony that will feature performances from French Montana, Rita Ora and other popular acts.
FILE - In this May 26, 2017 file photo, singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York. The Teen Choice 2017 awards on Sunday, Aug. 13 will honor Cyrus, Bruno Mars and other acts in a ceremony that will feature performances from French Montana, Rita Ora and other popular acts. Photo by Evan Agostini
FILE - In this May 26, 2017 file photo, singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York. The Teen Choice 2017 awards on Sunday, Aug. 13 will honor Cyrus, Bruno Mars and other acts in a ceremony that will feature performances from French Montana, Rita Ora and other popular acts. Photo by Evan Agostini

Celebrities

Teen Choice awards to honor Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 7:06 AM

LOS ANGELES

Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars will be among the honorees at Sunday's Teen Choice 2017 awards.

The 19th annual show will feature performances from French Montana, Rita Ora and Louis Tomlinson during a two-hour broadcast that honors stars from film, television, sports and even YouTube personalities.

Cyrus is receiving the ceremony's highest honor, the Ultimate Choice Award. The award honors Cyrus for involvement with the ceremony for more than a decade. It has given her 18 awards so far, and she is nominated for another four.

Mars is being given the Visionary Award for his success in pop music.

The show, which doles out many of its awards based on online voting, begins at 8 p.m. EDT. It is tape-delayed for West Coast audiences.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
How Peoples' Self-Help Housing and 'sweat equity' helped this mother of 2 build and own her own home 1:56

How Peoples' Self-Help Housing and 'sweat equity' helped this mother of 2 build and own her own home
Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home 0:14

Man caught on camera prowling outside San Luis Obispo home

View More Video