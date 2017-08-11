Judge tosses DJ's suit against Taylor Swift in groping trial

In this courtroom sketch, defendant David Mueller, a former radio DJ, left, sits with his attorney during a trial Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver. Taylor Swift testified Thursday that Mueller reached under her skirt and intentionally grabbed her backside during a meet-and-a-greet photo session before a 2013 concert in Denver.
Jeff Kandyba via AP)
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
In this courtroom sketch, photographer Stephanie Simbeck, who took the photograph at the center of pop singer Taylor Swift's civil trail against a Denver radio host, testifies in a case in federal court Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver. Swift testified Thursday that David Mueller reached under her skirt and intentionally grabbed her backside during a meet-and-a-greet photo session before a 2013 concert in Denver.
Jeff Kandyba via AP)
In this courtroom sketch, radio station official Herschel Coomer, who goes by the air name of Eddie Haskell, testifies in the civil trial for pop singer Taylor Swift to determine whether a Denver radio host groped the singer in a case in federal court Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver.
Jeff Kandyba via AP)
In this courtroom sketch, the father of pop singer Taylor Swift, Scott Kingsley Swift, left, is shown with his son, Austin, during the civil trial for the singer to determine whether a Denver radio host groped Taylor Swift, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver.
Jeff Kandyba via AP)
Tree Paine, center, publicist for pop singer Taylor Swift, is surrounded by security as she leaves the civil trial for the singer to determine whether a Denver radio host groped the singer in a case in federal court Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Lawyers for pop singer Taylor Swift, Jesse P. Schaudies, Jr., left, and Douglas Baldridge leave the federal courthouse after the afternoon session in the civil trial for the pop singer to determine whether a Denver radio host groped the singer Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Tree Paine, publicist for pop singer Taylor Swift, is escorted from the federal courthouse after attending the fourth day in a civil trial for the singer to determine whether a Denver radio host groped the singer in a case in federal court Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Erica Worden, road manager for pop singer Taylor Swift, is escorted from the federal courthouse after testifying in the civil trial to determine whether a Denver radio host groped the singer in a case in federal court Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Pop singer Taylor Swift's lawyers Jesse P. Schaudies, Jr., left, and Douglas Baldridge leave the federal courthouse after the fourth day in a civil trial to determine whether a Denver radio host groped the singer, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Samaria Alli talks about attending the morning session of a civil trail for pop singer Taylor Swift, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver. Swift testified Thursday that David Mueller, a former radio DJ, reached under her skirt and intentionally grabbed her backside during a meet-and-a-greet photo session before a 2013 concert in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
A court officer directs members of the public into the federal courthouse for the afternoon session of the civil trial for pop singer Taylor Swift, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver. Swift testified Thursday that David Mueller, a former radio DJ, reached under her skirt and intentionally grabbed her backside during a meet-and-a-greet photo session before a 2013 concert in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Jesse P. Schaudies, Jr., one of the lawyers for pop singer Taylor Swift, arrives for the morning session of a civil trial Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver. Swift testified Thursday that David Mueller, a former radio DJ, reached under her skirt and intentionally grabbed her backside during a meet-and-a-greet photo session before a 2013 concert in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Anthony Reyther, center, is cleared to attend the afternoon session in the civil trial for pop singer Taylor Swift, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver. Swift testified Thursday that David Mueller, a former radio DJ, reached under her skirt and intentionally grabbed her backside during a meet-and-a-greet photo session before a 2013 concert in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Members of the public line up to get a pass to attend the afternoon session of a civil trial for pop singer Taylor Swift, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver. Swift testified Thursday that David Mueller, a former radio DJ, reached under her skirt and intentionally grabbed her backside during a meet-and-a-greet photo session before a 2013 concert in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Douglas Baldridge, attorney for pop singer Taylor Swift, leads his team into the morning session of the the fourth day of a civil trial to determine whether a Denver radio host groped the singer in a case in federal court Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver. Former DJ David Mueller sued Swift after she said he touched her backside before a concert in Denver in 2013. He's seeking at least $3 million. Swift countersued for sexual assault and is seeking $1.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Tree Paine, publicist for pop singer Taylor Swift, arrives for the morning session of the the fourth day of a civil trial to determine whether a Denver radio host groped the singer in a case in federal court Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Denver. Former DJ David Mueller sued Swift after she said he touched her backside before a concert in Denver in 2013. He's seeking at least $3 million. Swift countersued for sexual assault and is seeking $1.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Workers in an office building taped up a message to pop singer Taylor Swift borrowing a title from one of her albums before the start of the civil trial Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Denver. Radio station DJ David Mueller sued Swift after her team reported she was groped by Mueller to his bosses at a country music station. He is seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation. Swift countersued Mueller, claiming sexual assault. She is seeking a symbolic $1.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Greg Dent, former security guard for pop singer Taylor Swift, emerges from the federal courthouse after testifying in the civil trial for the pop singer, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Denver. Radio station DJ David Mueller sued Swift after her team reported she was groped by Mueller to his bosses at a country music station. He is seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation. Swift countersued Mueller, claiming sexual assault. She is seeking a symbolic $1.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Attorneys for pop singer Taylor Swift, Douglas Baldridge, left, and Jesse P. Schaudies, Jr., are surrounded by photographers as they enter the federal courthouse for the morning session in the civil trial , Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Denver. Radio station DJ David Mueller sued Swift after her team reported she was groped by Mueller, to his bosses at a country music station. He is seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation. Swift countersued Mueller, claiming sexual assault. She is seeking a symbolic $1.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
A court officer hands out passes to the public for the morning session in the civil trial for pop singer Taylor Swift, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Denver. Radio station DJ David Mueller sued Swift after her team reported she was groped by Mueller, to his bosses at a country music station. He is seeking up to $3 million, saying the allegation cost him his job and reputation. Swift countersued Mueller, claiming sexual assault. She is seeking a symbolic $1.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
In this sketch by courtroom artist Jeff Kandyba, pop singer Taylor Swift, left, and a defense attorney look on as former radio host David Mueller, background right, speaks during a civil trial in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver. Swift alleges that Mueller touched her during a concert meet-and-greet in 2013. The case went to court after Mueller sued Swift, claiming her false accusation cost him his job. He is seeking at least $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault.
Jeff Kandyba via AP)
In this courtroom sketch, pop singer Taylor Swift, left, appears with her lawyer and mother in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver. Swift alleges that radio host David Mueller touched her during a concert meet-and-greet in 2013. The case went to court after Mueller sued Swift, claiming her false accusation cost him his job. He is seeking at least $3 million in damages. Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault.
Jeff Kandyba
AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, singer Taylor Swift attends the Vanity Fair Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. The trial of a lawsuit between Swift and David Mueller, a former radio host she accuses of groping her, begins Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in U.S. District Court in Denver.
Photo by Evan Agostini
In this courtroom sketch, pop singer Taylor Swift, front left, confers with her attorney as David Mueller, back left, and the judge look on during a civil trial in federal court Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Denver. Mueller, a former radio disc jockey accused of groping Swift before a concert testified Tuesday that he may have touched the pop superstar's ribs with a closed hand as he tried to jump into a photo with her but insisted he did not touch her backside as she claims.
Jeff Kandyba via AP)
Shannon Melcher, former girlfriend of a Denver radio host who allegedly groped pop singer Taylor Swift, is helped to avoid the media after testifying in the civil trial in federal court Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
Fourteen-year-old Kennedy Wares, second from right, confers with her grandmother, Nancy Elliott, both of Littleton, Colo., as they move up the public line to view the civil trial involving pop singer Taylor Swift, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Denver.
David Zalubowski
AP Photo
FILE - In this May 2, 2016 file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York. The trial of a lawsuit between Swift and David Mueller, a former radio host she accuses of groping her, begins Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in U.S. District Court in Denver.
Photo by Evan Agostini
FILE - In this May 10, 2016 file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the 64th annual BMI Pop Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The trial of a lawsuit between Swift and David Mueller, a former radio host she accuses of groping her, begins Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in U.S. District Court in Denver.
Photo by John Salangsang
