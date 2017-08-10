Prosecutors: 'Suge' Knight, lawyer discussed witness bribery

This combination of photos shows director F. Gary Gray, left, in New York on April 8, 2017, and Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight in a Los Angeles courtroom on July 7, 2015. Knight and his lawyer discussed paying witnesses thousands of dollars to lie in his upcoming murder case, prosecutors said, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Knight is charged with running his truck into two men in 2015 outside a Compton burger stand after an argument on the set of Gray's movie "Straight Outta Compton." Last week, Knight pleaded not guilty to new charges that he threatened to kill or seriously injure Gray. File AP Photo