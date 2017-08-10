Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted in Paso Robles

The North County seems to have become a celebrity magnet in recent weeks.

Actor Keanu Reeves stopped by the Santa Maria Brewing Co. Taproom in Paso Robles on Saturday, as he and Winona Ryder shot a movie in SLO County.

And on Wednesday, former Governor and Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped in Paso Robles for food and shopping.

Schwarzenegger first dropped in to the Cowgirl Cafe for breakfast, according to manager Debbie Hansford.

“He was very quiet and laid back and nobody bothered him. He just had his breakfast in peace,” Hansford said. “As he was leaving, he took a few pictures and that was it, just very quiet. It was good to see him.”

Later in the day, Schwarzenegger was spotted at Reminisce Antiques in Paso, according to a post on the store’s Facebook page accompanied by a caption that read, “The Governator was in the house!”

Reminisce owner Jeannie Bork said she was in the shop “fairly early” when a customer, looking out the door, thought she saw Schwarzenegger.

“It really looked like him!” Bork said. “I stepped outside the door and said, ‘Hey Arnold! Is that you?’ figuring that if it wasn’t Arnold, it wouldn’t make any sense to him.”

It was Schwarzenegger. Bork said it looked like he was about to get into his car, but when he heard her, he got out and walked into the store.

“I could not tell you how warm and gracious and complimentary and just kind he was,” Bork said. “He went all around the store.”

And when Bork asked if she could get a picture with him, “he put his arm around me and said, ‘Of course, we take a picture.’

“The best thing was how very kind he was, and gracious,” Bork said. “And he looked great, too!”

It’s not the first time Schwarzenegger has visited Paso. As governor in December 2003, he toured the damage to the city following the deadly San Simeon Earthquake.

And in July 2010, he attended a memorial service for CHP Officer Brett Oswald at the Paso Robles Event Center.