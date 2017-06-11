Barron Trump, second from right, son of President Donald Trump, looks back at Air Force One after arriving with the president and first lady Melania Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 11, 2017. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
June 11, 2017 6:01 PM

Melania Trump, son Barron move into the White House

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump's wife, Melania, has made it official. She and their young son have moved into the White House.

The first lady tweeted the news on Sunday evening after she arrived at the White House with Trump and their 11-year-old son, Barron. The president spent the weekend at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In her tweet, she wrote: "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday."

The tweet came with a photograph of the Washington Monument as seen from what appeared to be the Red Room in the White House.

The first lady and Barron had been living at Trump Tower in New York until he finished the school year. Barron is to attend a private school in Maryland in the fall.

