June 10, 2017 5:35 AM

Iowa 'Field of Dreams' movie site to hold Father's Day event

The Associated Press
DYERSVILLE, Iowa

The Iowa site where much of blockbuster 1989 movie site "Field of Dreams" was shot will host a free event celebrating dads during Father's Day weekend.

The Telegraph Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2rMJG9l ) that the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville is inviting families to play catch, eat food and enjoy music beginning at 3 p.m. June 17. The premier of the documentary, "Father's Day," will be held at 8 p.m.

A question-and-answer session with "Father's Day" filmmaker Sean Pamphilon is set after the screening. And a free showing of "Field of Dreams" will follow.

