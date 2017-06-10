Contemporary art exhibition documenta 14 opens in Germany

A visitor stands in the illuminated work 'The Parthenon of Books' by Argentinian artist Marta Minujin during the press preview of the documenta 14, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Thursday, June 8, 2017. For 100 days the curators of the exhibition have invited more than 160 international artists to create installations for the event. documenta 14, which is held once every five years, will be open to public from June 10, 2017 until Sept. 17, 2017. Jens Meyer AP Photo