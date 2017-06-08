Celebrities

June 08, 2017 2:36 AM

Opening statements expected in murder-for-hire retrial

The Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Opening statements are expected in the third trial of a newlywed bride accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her husband.

Prosecutors and attorneys for 34-year-old Dalia Dippolito are expected to present their statements Thursday to a jury of three men and three women.

The case drew national attention when a video of her alleged 2009 solicitation to an undercover police officer went viral and was shown on the television show "Cops." In the video, Dippolito says she is "5,000 percent" sure she wants her husband killed. Her attorneys say she was coerced.

A 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence were overturned on appeal. A retrial last fall ended with a hung jury.

The trial is expected to take about two weeks.

