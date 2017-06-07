Celebrities

June 07, 2017 5:35 PM

Astros scratch Keuchel from start at Kansas City

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel has been scratched from his start at Kansas City due to an illness.

Keuchel went out to warm up and then returned to the clubhouse. The left-hander just came off the disabled list on Friday after being sidelined by a stiff neck, and then pitched six scoreless innings in a win against Texas.

Keuchel is 9-0 with a major league-leading 1.67 ERA in 11 starts.

Right-hander Dayan Diaz, who was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Fresno, replaced Keuchel, making his first big league start. He made only 12 starts in 233 minor league appearances.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Dog waited two months to be adopted. Family drove 16 hours to save her life. 0:42

Dog waited two months to be adopted. Family drove 16 hours to save her life.
Watch SLO High's Callum Bolger sprint his way to a state title in 3,200 2:35

Watch SLO High's Callum Bolger sprint his way to a state title in 3,200

View More Video

Entertainment Videos