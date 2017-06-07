Celebrities

CMT Awards to feature stars from all genres and Hollywood

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

The 2017 CMT Music Awards will honor the top acts in country music as well as lend its stage to pop, rock and R&B performers and Hollywood stars.

Ashton Kutcher, Jada Pinkett Smith and Katherine Heigl are among the presenters Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, where performers will include Earth, Wind & Fire, Peter Frampton and the Chainsmokers.

Keith Urban is the leading nominee at the fan-voted show that will air live on CMT at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town are set to perform. Luke Bryan will sing with Jason Derulo, while Earth, Wind & Fire will join Lady Antebellum and Frampton will perform with Brothers Osborne.

Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker will pay tribute to Gregg Allman, who died last month.

