FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Eric Trump, son of President-elect Donald Trump, waits for an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity on June 6, 2017, that critics of his father are 'not even people.' Evan Vucci, File AP Photo

Celebrities

June 07, 2017 8:00 AM

Eric Trump calls father's critics 'not even people'

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Eric Trump says critics of his father are "not even people."

President Donald Trump's son told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that he's "never seen hatred like this" and "morals have flown out the window" when it comes to attacks against his father.

Eric Trump took special aim at the Democratic Party, which he says is "imploding." He calls Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez "a total wackjob." Trump says Democrats "have no message of their own" and are trying to obstruct "a great man" in his father and his family.

In a statement Wednesday, Perez responded: "Democrats are people. So are Muslims, immigrants, women, people with pre-existing conditions, and everyone else Trump is hurting."

Eric Trump and his brother, Donald Jr., are running the family company with their father in the White House.

