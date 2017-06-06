FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, Milo Yiannopoulos speaks during a news conference, in New York. A fan of right-wing provocateur Yiannopoulos has filed a lawsuit Monday, June 5, against the regents of the University of California, the mayor of Berkeley and a slew of others over alleged civil rights and First Amendment violations. Oakland resident Kiara Robles planned to attend a Feb. 1 speech by Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley's campus that was cancelled after protests turned violent.
Celebrities

June 06, 2017 10:17 PM

Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Berkeley

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

A fan of right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos (MY'-loh yuh-NAH'-poh-lihs) has filed a lawsuit against the regents of the University of California, the mayor of Berkeley and a slew of others over alleged civil rights and First Amendment violations.

The lawsuit in federal court in Northern California alleges University of California and other officials curtailed the rights of Kiara Robles by subjecting her and other invitees to bodily harm because they were expressing a different viewpoint.

The Oakland resident planned to attend a Feb. 1 speech by Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley's campus that was cancelled after protests turned violent.

The lawsuit filed Monday also names House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Party Chairman John Burton and wealthy investor George Soros.

UC Berkeley said in a statement it will mount a "vigorous and successful defense of its actions, and looks forward to contesting this collection of false claims."

