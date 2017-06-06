Milo Yiannopoulos fan files lawsuit against Berkeley

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017 file photo, Milo Yiannopoulos speaks during a news conference, in New York. A fan of right-wing provocateur Yiannopoulos has filed a lawsuit Monday, June 5, against the regents of the University of California, the mayor of Berkeley and a slew of others over alleged civil rights and First Amendment violations. Oakland resident Kiara Robles planned to attend a Feb. 1 speech by Yiannopoulos at UC Berkeley's campus that was cancelled after protests turned violent. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo