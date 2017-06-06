FILE - In this July 21, 2014 file photo, Dan Aykroyd attends the world premiere of "Get On Up" in New York. During an appearance on British chat show "Sunday Brunch" on June 4, 2017, Aykroyd criticized the director last year’s “Ghostbusters” remake for spending too much money to make the film.
June 06, 2017 10:18 AM

Sony backs 'Ghostbusters' director after Aykroyd criticism

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Sony Pictures is firing back at Dan Aykroyd after the actor criticized the director of last year's "Ghostbusters" remake for spending too much money on the film.

Aykroyd said on the British chat show "Sunday Brunch" that director Paul Feig spent an extra $30 million to $40 million on reshoots for the film, making it "economically not feasible" for a sequel.

Sony Pictures spokeswoman Jean Guerin tells says the company has "a strong relationship" with Feig and "incredible respect for his work." She says the cost of reshoots was $3 million to $4 million. Sony Pictures hasn't said whether there will be a sequel. The company does say "Ghostbusters" television and family projects are in the works.

Aykroyd co-wrote and starred in the original "Ghostbusters" film and its 1989 sequel.

