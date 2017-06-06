FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2006 file photo, Penn State coach Joe Paterno watches the college football game against Youngstown State in State College, Pa. Al Pacino will star as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in an upcoming HBO biopic directed by Barry Levinson. HBO says the film will focus on Paterno dealing with the fallout from the child sex abuse scandal involving his former assistant, Jerry Sandusky.
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2006 file photo, Penn State coach Joe Paterno watches the college football game against Youngstown State in State College, Pa. Al Pacino will star as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in an upcoming HBO biopic directed by Barry Levinson. HBO says the film will focus on Paterno dealing with the fallout from the child sex abuse scandal involving his former assistant, Jerry Sandusky. Carolyn Kaster, FIle AP Photo
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2006 file photo, Penn State coach Joe Paterno watches the college football game against Youngstown State in State College, Pa. Al Pacino will star as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in an upcoming HBO biopic directed by Barry Levinson. HBO says the film will focus on Paterno dealing with the fallout from the child sex abuse scandal involving his former assistant, Jerry Sandusky. Carolyn Kaster, FIle AP Photo

Celebrities

June 06, 2017 8:46 AM

Al Pacino to star as Penn State's Joe Paterno in HBO biopic

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Al Pacino will star as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in an upcoming HBO biopic directed by Barry Levinson.

HBO says the film will focus on Paterno dealing with the fallout from the child sex abuse scandal involving his former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. The all-time winningest coach in major college football history was fired days after Sandusky's Nov. 2011 arrest and died two months later at the age of 85.

A report commissioned by the university and conducted by a team led by former FBI Director Louis Freeh concluded that Paterno and three administrators hushed up the allegations against Sandusky.

The three administrators were sentenced to jail terms Friday. One of them, former university President Graham Spanier, plans to appeal his conviction.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions 0:56

Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions
June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space. 0:46

June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space.

View More Video

Entertainment Videos