Al Pacino to star as Penn State's Joe Paterno in HBO biopic

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2006 file photo, Penn State coach Joe Paterno watches the college football game against Youngstown State in State College, Pa. Al Pacino will star as late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in an upcoming HBO biopic directed by Barry Levinson. HBO says the film will focus on Paterno dealing with the fallout from the child sex abuse scandal involving his former assistant, Jerry Sandusky. Carolyn Kaster, FIle AP Photo