Chuck Berry's final album was made on his own terms

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 1986 file photo, Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. Berry died March 18, 2017 at the age of 90. His last album, "Chuck," will be released on Friday, June 9, a fitting finale from the man who melded blues, rhythm and blues and country music into a sound that changed the cultural landscape. James A. Finley, File AP Photo