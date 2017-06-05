FILE - In this March 30, 2017 file photo, actor Roger Smith attends the world premiere of "Going in Style" in New York. Smith, star of the “77 Sunset Strip,” and husband of actress Ann-Margret, died at a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday, June 4, at age 84.
FILE - In this March 30, 2017 file photo, actor Roger Smith attends the world premiere of "Going in Style" in New York. Smith, star of the “77 Sunset Strip,” and husband of actress Ann-Margret, died at a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday, June 4, at age 84. Photo by Evan Agostini
FILE - In this March 30, 2017 file photo, actor Roger Smith attends the world premiere of "Going in Style" in New York. Smith, star of the “77 Sunset Strip,” and husband of actress Ann-Margret, died at a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday, June 4, at age 84. Photo by Evan Agostini

Celebrities

June 05, 2017 5:23 PM

Roger Smith, star of '77 Sunset Strip,' dies at age 84

By JOSEPH LONGO Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Actor Roger Smith, who brought glamour to the TV detective genre as a hip private eye on "77 Sunset Strip," has died. He was 84.

Jack Gilardi, who is the agent of Smith's widow, actress Ann-Margret, says the actor died Sunday morning at a Los Angeles hospital after battling a terminal illness. No other details about his cause of death were available.

He starred on the detective show from 1958 to 1963. Its formula of handsome young investigators in a picturesque location spawned a host of knockoffs, including "Hawaiian Eye."

He survived two serious illnesses to have a second career as manager of his wife, entertainer Ann-Margret. Under his guidance she lost her "sex kitten" stereotype and was nominated for two Oscars.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions 0:56

Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions
June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space. 0:46

June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space.

View More Video

Entertainment Videos