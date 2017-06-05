Chief Art Acevedo marks 6 months leading Houston police

In a Wednesday, May 10, 2017 photo, Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo salutes the fallen Harris County deputies during the Annual Harris County Sheriff's Office Peace Officers' Memorial Service, in Houston. In the six months since taking charge, the fast-talking former Austin police chief has set a furious pace overhauling a frayed department struggling with slowing response times, aging equipment, a dwindling corps of officers and growing pressure nationwide over law enforcement's use of force. Houston Chronicle via AP Yi-Chin Lee