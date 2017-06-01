New Mexico Dem official posts support for bloody Trump video

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles. Griffin's video holding what was meant to look like President Donald Trump's severed head, has resulted in a lost endorsement deal and at least one club engagement for the comedian. Griffin has apologized, conceding that the brief video, which she originally described as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief, was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny. Photo by Chris Pizzello