FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles. Griffin's video holding what was meant to look like President Donald Trump's severed head, has resulted in a lost endorsement deal and at least one club engagement for the comedian. Griffin has apologized, conceding that the brief video, which she originally described as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief, was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles. Griffin's video holding what was meant to look like President Donald Trump's severed head, has resulted in a lost endorsement deal and at least one club engagement for the comedian. Griffin has apologized, conceding that the brief video, which she originally described as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief, was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny. Photo by Chris Pizzello
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles. Griffin's video holding what was meant to look like President Donald Trump's severed head, has resulted in a lost endorsement deal and at least one club engagement for the comedian. Griffin has apologized, conceding that the brief video, which she originally described as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief, was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny. Photo by Chris Pizzello

Celebrities

June 01, 2017 10:10 AM

New Mexico Dem official posts support for bloody Trump video

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A New Mexico public education commissioner is expressing support on social media for a bloody, beheaded image of President Trump.

Democrat Tim Crone wrote on Facebook late Wednesday that he endorsed comedian Kathy Griffin's posting of the Trump image and called the Native American-owned Route 66 Casino a "loser, redneck" venue for canceling an upcoming Griffin show over the video.

Griffin, who helped with CNN's New Year's Eve coverage, has apologized, saying that the brief video was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

Route 66 Casino, a casino operated by Laguna Pueblo, announced Tuesday that it was canceling a July 22 performance by Griffin.

Crone was elected to the commission's District 10 seat in November as a write-in candidate.

He told The Associated Press his remarks "were intended as a joke" and were directed at friends.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Edith Knight's daughter discusses electioneering trial's toll on her mother 1:47

Edith Knight's daughter discusses electioneering trial's toll on her mother
Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles 1:28

Take a look inside Firestone Walker's new brewhouse in Paso Robles

View More Video

Entertainment Videos