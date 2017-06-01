Italy: Art restorers unveil masterpiece damaged in winter

A visitor takes a photo with her phone at "Christ at the Column" by 15th century Italian painter Donato Bramante following its restoration, at the Brera Gallery in Milan, Italy, Thursday, June 1, 2017. Bramante’s oil-on-wood masterpiece was the most important of about 40 paintings that suffered damaged when the Brera’s humidity control system failed during a rare dry, cold spell in January. Luca Bruno AP Photo