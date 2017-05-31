Rampage spurs calls to ban cars from NY's Times Square

In this Thursday, May 25, 2017, photo, traffic makes it's way down Seventh Avenue in New York's Times Square. The attack that killed an 18-year-old woman and injured 20 other people in Times Square is spurring calls to ban cars from the famed "crossroads of the world." Eight years after Broadway became a pedestrian-only zone at Times Square, some city officials and others say the vehicle restrictions should be expanded to include Seventh Avenue. Mary Altaffer AP Photo