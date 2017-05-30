A model presents a creation of the Gucci 'Cruise' collection, at the Pitti Palace in Florence, Italy, Monday, May 29, 2017. The event was organized on the occasion of the presentation of Gucci's cultural project, aimed at raising funds to restore the Boboli Gardens.
A model presents a creation of the Gucci 'Cruise' collection, at the Pitti Palace in Florence, Italy, Monday, May 29, 2017. The event was organized on the occasion of the presentation of Gucci's cultural project, aimed at raising funds to restore the Boboli Gardens. ANSA via AP Maurizio Degl'Innocenti
A model presents a creation of the Gucci 'Cruise' collection, at the Pitti Palace in Florence, Italy, Monday, May 29, 2017. The event was organized on the occasion of the presentation of Gucci's cultural project, aimed at raising funds to restore the Boboli Gardens. ANSA via AP Maurizio Degl'Innocenti

Celebrities

May 30, 2017 8:25 AM

Elton John, Kerstin Dunst indulge in Gucci's Renaissance

By COLLEEN BARRY AP Fashion Writer
FLORENCE, Italy

Alessandro Michele's midseason Cruise 2018 collection was as artistically eccentric as the portraits hanging in the Medici's private Varsari Corridor that guests took to arrive at the exclusive runway show Monday evening at the Pitti Palace venue.

It was a night of Renaissance indulgence for the Gucci crowd, with celebrity guests including Elton John, Kirsten Dunst, Jared Leto, Dakota Johnson, accompanied by sisters Stella Banderas and Grace Johnson.

Before they runway show, guests were treated to private time with Botticelli's masterpieces in the Uffizi Gallery and a guided walk along the Vasari Corridor built by the Medicis to connect the Uffizi with the Pitti Palace that is otherwise closed to the public for renovations.

The evening concluded with a performance by singer-songwriter Beth Ditto in a private garden.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice 2:56

Memorial Day in SLO County: Remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice

Aerial view of 2017 Lightning in a Bottle music festival at Lake San Antonio 0:53

Aerial view of 2017 Lightning in a Bottle music festival at Lake San Antonio

View More Video

Entertainment Videos