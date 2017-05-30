Elton John, Kerstin Dunst indulge in Gucci's Renaissance

Alessandro Michele's midseason Cruise 2018 collection was as artistically eccentric as the portraits hanging in the Medici's private Varsari Corridor that guests took to arrive at the exclusive runway show Monday evening at the Pitti Palace venue.
It was a night of Renaissance indulgence for the Gucci crowd, with celebrity guests including Elton John, Kirsten Dunst, Jared Leto, Dakota Johnson, accompanied by sisters Stella Banderas and Grace Johnson.
Before they runway show, guests were treated to private time with Botticelli's masterpieces in the Uffizi Gallery and a guided walk along the Vasari Corridor built by the Medicis to connect the Uffizi with the Pitti Palace that is otherwise closed to the public for renovations.
The evening concluded with a performance by singer-songwriter Beth Ditto in a private garden.
