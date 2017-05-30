Skateboarding mecca's granite getting new life in Sweden

FILE – In this April 25, 2002, file photo, pedestrians walk near a damaged section of sidewalk and graffiti painted on artist Robert Indiana's sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza, also known as Love Park, due to vandalism shortly before a planned renovation of the park in Philadelphia. Granite slabs from Philadelphia's famed Love Park, a skateboarding mecca though for a long stretch an illegal one, are being shipped in 2017 to the city of Malmo, Sweden, nearly 4,000 miles away, for use in construction of a skate park there. Dan Loh, File AP Photo