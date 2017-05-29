Tiger Woods says medication, not alcohol, led to DUI arrest

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2016, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts after a putt during the final round at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament, in Nassau, Bahamas. Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo